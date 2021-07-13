CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Coors Field, Denver News, F-16, F-16s, Fighter Jets, Flyover, MLB All-Star Game

(CBS4) – Multiple fighter jets flew over the Denver metro area on Tuesday evening. They flew over Coors Field for the MLB All-Star Game.

Fighter jets also flew over Coors Field for the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

After the flight over the city on Tuesday evening, four of what looked to be F-16s could be seen above Boulder County at 6 p.m.