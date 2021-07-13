(CBS4) – Multiple fighter jets flew over the Denver metro area on Tuesday evening. They flew over Coors Field for the MLB All-Star Game.
Fighter jets also flew over Coors Field for the Home Run Derby on Monday night.
What do you do before your live shot? Follow the fighter jet fly over! Great job CBS4 All Stars! Great coverage @MichaelCBS4 @karenleightv pic.twitter.com/ssYOlMc6Sx
— Jeff Gurney (@JefGurney) July 14, 2021
After the flight over the city on Tuesday evening, four of what looked to be F-16s could be seen above Boulder County at 6 p.m.