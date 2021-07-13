DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Alexander disappeared on June 8 at around 8 p.m.
Deputies believe he is in the Castle Pines Village area. Alexander is possibly wearing gray shorts and a black shirt.
Over the weekend, deputies used scent hounds to search for him. They say a dog picked up a “hot track.” They’ve also been using drones to look for Alexander at night.
Please help! We really need citizens to call 9-1-1 if the spot Alex, our missing/endangered teen missing since last Thurs. We believe he is in area. We have received several calls about seeing him, but the messages are left on our tip line. #letsfindAlex pic.twitter.com/S5JU0MwzCb
Those who have seen him or know where he is are asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 720-237-7496 or 720-237-7877.