By Danielle Chavira
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Alexander disappeared on June 8 at around 8 p.m.

Deputies believe he is in the Castle Pines Village area. Alexander is possibly wearing gray shorts and a black shirt.

(credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

Over the weekend, deputies used scent hounds to search for him. They say a dog picked up a “hot track.” They’ve also been using drones to look for Alexander at night.

Those who have seen him or know where he is are asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 720-237-7496 or 720-237-7877.

