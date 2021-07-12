CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, MLB All-Star Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Current and former MLB players hosted a free skills clinic for aspiring All-Star athletes at Sonny Lawson Park in Denver. It was part of a long list of festivities surrounding the MLB All-Star Game.

The Player’s Alliance held the clinic in hopes of creating opportunities for Black communities in baseball.

(credit: CBS)

“We want to make sure come to their communities. Let them know who we are, let them see us and go, ‘Wow! You like me, I can possibly do that,'” said Curtis Granderson, former MLB player and President of Player Alliance.

(credit: CBS)

Not only was the clinic free, but baseball gear and equipment was provided.

(credit: CBS)

More than 150 active and former professional players are part of the program.

