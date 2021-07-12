DENVER (CBS4) – Current and former MLB players hosted a free skills clinic for aspiring All-Star athletes at Sonny Lawson Park in Denver. It was part of a long list of festivities surrounding the MLB All-Star Game.
The Player's Alliance held the clinic in hopes of creating opportunities for Black communities in baseball.
"We want to make sure come to their communities. Let them know who we are, let them see us and go, 'Wow! You like me, I can possibly do that,'" said Curtis Granderson, former MLB player and President of Player Alliance.
Not only was the clinic free, but baseball gear and equipment was provided.
More than 150 active and former professional players are part of the program.