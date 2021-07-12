DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver activated its Emergency Operations Center for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. The basement of Denver’s City and County building is filled with dozens of people working to keep thousands safe.

“Our motto is ‘save the city.'” Anything that could disrupt the livelihood of our residents or visitors will prompt an activation. We monitor and provide resources in case something goes wrong,” said Loa Esquilin, Public Information officer for Denver’s Office of Emergency Management.

The EOC coordinates all emergency personnel. Fifty-two agencies are represented. When Denver learned it would be home to the All-Star Game, the Office of Emergency Management got to work.

“Over 13 weeks, we wrote a plan to make sure we knew what to do and how to do it. We know what resources we need to make sure an incident doesn’t escalate,” said Esquilin. “We know exactly what’s going on in the city at any given time.”

Halo cameras and a notification system allow the EOC to keep an eye on what’s happening downtown. They’re ready to help, but so far, the EOC hasn’t had to.

When DPD executed a search warrant at the Maven Hotel, Esquilin says the center would have only stepped in for backup.

“It was a pretty standard police incident. That is their bread and butter. They have a plan, they’re ready, their offices are trained,” said Esquilin. “It would have to become a bigger incident where an agency is overwhelmed with resources or financial need. Then the EOC will step in and provide those resources.”

The EOC says community policing is key. It’s quiet in their basement because people are speaking up above ground.

“As you saw with the Maven Hotel, something was avoided because somebody saw something,” said Esquilin. “We want to encourage our residents and visitors to say something is they see something. That’s the to key our success.”

If you see something suspicious, the city says don’t hesitate to call 311 or the non-emergency police number (720) 913-2000 to report it.