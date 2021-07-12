AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Someone who drove a vehicle towards an Aurora police officer is on the loose after the incident. It happened early Monday morning at the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road.
Police said a woman called and claimed to be a domestic violence victim. Officers met up with her at a 7-Eleven.
A short time later, someone showed up at the scene in a Ford Taurus. Police said the car drove straight towards an officer and the officer shot at the vehicle. The driver took off and has not been located.
The officer wasn’t hurt.
Police said they don't know if the driver was hurt of if the driver is also the domestic violence suspect.
People who have information that might help investigators in this case are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously.