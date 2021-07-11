CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders in Clear Creek County responded to the same spot along U.S. 6 in Clear Creek Canyon on Saturday for two different rollover crashes. The first happened at around 3 p.m. and the second happened about an hour later.
Golden Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries in the first rollover. The highway was closed in both directions between Golden and Highway 119.
That victim's truck remains where it crash where crews are expected to retrieve it on Monday.
At around 4:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the same area for another rollover. They say no one was hurt, and they didn't close the highway for this crash.