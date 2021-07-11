ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Morgan Creek Fire burning in northeast Routt County grew to 1,920 acres as of Sunday morning. Fire crews say the fire is growing southeast toward Floyd Peak and the Burn Ridge Fire and Middle Fork Fire burn scars.
Crews say the fire is extreme and report torching and crown runs. Smoke is creeping into parts of Jackson, Routt, Grand and Summit counties.
Air Quality Health Advisory extended for Routt, Grand, Jackson and Summit Counties due to smoke from the #MorganCreekFire_CO and from out-of-state fires. Take it slow today, esp. those with heart/lung disease #cofire https://t.co/o2HSEEeP6S https://t.co/IdEB2C7ws4 pic.twitter.com/JC2cuqa4dL
The fire is believed to have started south of the Hinman Campground near County Road 64 and Forest Road 400.
Pre-evacuation orders were issued Friday afternoon for the Eastern Seedhouse Area near Forest Service Roads 442 and 442B.
County Road 64 is closed at County Road 129 junction, and Forest Roads 400 & 442 are closed.
The fire has prompted the closures of recreation sites, campgrounds and trailheads along the Seedhouse corridor.
The fire was reported on July 9. A cause has not been determined.
More than 60 people are working on this fire.