CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Air Quality, Haze, Morgan Creek Fire, Routt County News, Smoke, Wildfire Smoke, Wildfires

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Morgan Creek Fire burning in northeast Routt County grew to 1,920 acres as of Sunday morning. Fire crews say the fire is growing southeast toward Floyd Peak and the Burn Ridge Fire and Middle Fork Fire burn scars.

Crews say the fire is extreme and report torching and crown runs. Smoke is creeping into parts of Jackson, Routt, Grand and Summit counties.

READ MORE: 'Evaded A Pretty Serious Situation': Denver Leaders Reassure Public Is Safe After Wazee Street Arrests

The fire is believed to have started south of the Hinman Campground near County Road 64 and Forest Road 400.

READ MORE: 50 Years To The Day, All-Star Baseball Fan Invited To Games At Coors Field

(credit: Morgan Creek Fire/Inciweb)

Pre-evacuation orders were issued Friday afternoon for the Eastern Seedhouse Area near Forest Service Roads 442 and 442B.

(credit: Morgan Creek Fire/Inciweb)

County Road 64 is closed at County Road 129 junction, and Forest Roads 400 & 442 are closed.

The fire has prompted the closures of recreation sites, campgrounds and trailheads along the Seedhouse corridor.

The fire was reported on July 9. A cause has not been determined.

MORE NEWS: Denver Firefighter Patrick Mahan Killed In ATV Crash Near Wiggins

More than 60 people are working on this fire.

Danielle Chavira