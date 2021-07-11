DENVER (CBS4) — A 34-year-old member of the Denver Fire Department, Patrick John Mahan, died following an all-terrain vehicle accident near Wiggins Saturday afternoon, CBS4 has learned.
A second member of the department was injured in the crash. That unidentified firefighter remains hospitalized at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, according to DFD spokesman Greg Pixley. His injuries are non-life threatening.
“The Denver Fire Department sends thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the firefighter who lost his life. We are reeling from this loss,” Pixley told CBS4. “We are also wrapping our arms around the friends and family of the firefighter who was injured.”
Morgan County Coroner Don Heer confirmed Mahan passed away Saturday due to his injuries. Heer also said that the wreck happened late Saturday afternoon on private property.
CBS4 found a 2018 Twitter showing Mahan while he and other DFD crew members assisted on the Lake Christine Fire in Eagle County. Mahan and his crewmates reunited a loose dog with its owner.
DFD crews were working at the #LakeChristineFire & found a dog named Lulu running loose through the burn area. Tech. Pat Mahan is shown gving Lulu a welcoming belly rub! Lulu's Owner Audrey was notified & met with the Crew's to be reunited. Glad to be of service wherever we go!
An autopsy scheduled for Monday will determine Mahan's cause of death.
“We ask that the public and media please respect the privacy of the firefighters’ families,” Pixley added.