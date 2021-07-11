DENVER (CBS4) – Longmont native and Texas Rangers pitching prospect Cole Winn is taking the mound at Coors Field Sunday afternoon as part of the American League Futures team.
“It’s awesome. It’s incredibly special,” Winn told CBS4’s Michael Spencer prior to the game.
Longmont native, and Rangers prospect, Cole Winn will start for the American League Futures team today.
He said he will have about 26 or so family members in attendance.
It was announced earlier in the day on Sunday that Winn would be the starting pitcher for the American League.
“It was surreal,” he said of finding out he would take the mound at Coors Field as the starter. “I didn’t think there was a chance, and then when they told me I was super excited.”
Winn said he expects to have about 26 family members in attendance and “no telling how many friends.”
“They’re really excited. Once I found out I was coming here, I called my parents and they blew up and then got on the phone with my brother. It’s been awesome so far. I was able to go home and see my family and friends and hang out a little bit.”
Winn was named the 2016-2017 Gatorade Colorado Baseball Player of the Year. He played three seasons at Silver Creek High School before transferring to California for his senior season due to a job transfer for his dad. He estimated that Sunday would be his eighth time playing at Coors Field.