DENVER (CBS4) – One All-Star Game fan is taking advantage of his opportunity after being invited by the commissioner of Major League Baseball. Tom Baird’s trip from Michigan to Colorado is 50 years in the making.
"I attended the 1971 All-Star Game with my dad and my brother on July 13, 1971. When I saw the All-Star Game this year was July 13, 2021, I decided I'm going to that game," Baird said. "I've got to be there. I said, 'how many people can say they've been to All-Star Games 50 years apart?'"
Baird wrote two letters to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred detailing how important All-Star Games have been in his family, and the impact they’ve had. Beard’s experience 50 years ago at Tiger Stadium in Detroit laid the path for a life in baseball in which he played, coached, and even spent decades as an umpire.
"I've always had a love for the game of Baseball," he said.
To his surprise, the commissioner’s office soon reached out with an offer to attend all the festivities in Denver.
While his father and brother have passed away, Baird brought with him his nephew to keep the family tradition.
“I’m just going to sit and take the whole day in. It’s like a three-day vacation,” said Baird.