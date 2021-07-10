DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested three males after they were called to 18th Avenue and Wazee Street Friday night for a “suspicious occurrence.” Officers say they responded at around 8:20 p.m.
ALERT: Officers were in the 1800 BLK Wazee on a report of a suspicious occurrence . The investigation led to the arrest of three males , charges are pending but they are related to illegal possession of firearms.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 10, 2021
Police say the suspects were arrested on charges related to illegal possession of firearms.
Some people responded to DPD on social media saying they were in a bar or a hotel near the area. One person reported being ushered inside the bar as police investigated.
DPD tells CBS4 a shelter-in-place order was issued for two floors at the Maven Hotel Denver. No one was evacuated.
Police say the suspects are previous felons. CBS4 saw one white SUV being towed which police say might be part of the investigation.
Investigators don’t believe this was associated with All-Star festivities.
No one was hurt.