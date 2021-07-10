ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Englewood Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to Broadway and Dartmouth Avenue at around 12 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers say they found a 37-year-old man unresponsive in the road. Investigators believe a silver or white truck hit him. They say it might be a newer model Dodge Ram with a quad or crew cab.
The truck had a black hardtop cover over the bed, tinted windows and an American flag attached to the antenna. It possibly has damage to the front driver's side.
The suspect was seen driving away, south on Broadway. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.