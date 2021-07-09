DENVER (CBS4) – As eyes turn to Coors field, Colorado tourism could see the biggest boost after the All-Star Game because of pent-up travel demand.

“We really need this right now,” said Darrin Duber-Smith, a marketing expert and Senior Lecturer at MSU Denver. “It ends up being a three-day infomercial for the state of Colorado in the city of Denver, it’s fantastic for our reputation.”

Thousands of people are already traveling for the game, but the festivities from Sunday through Tuesday on national TV could plant the idea of a Colorado trip in many people’s minds. A similar impact was felt during international events in the past like the U.S.A Pro Cycling Challenge and the 2015 FIS World Cup at Beaver Creek.

“You have to bring these events into your cities, so that you can not only generate revenue. And definitely, there are some businesses that need the revenue, but the long-term brand reputation gain is absolutely something that you can measure,” Duber-Smith said.

But he does stress a flawless event needs to take place, without safety issues or weather events.

“Colorado being on fire on national television is not a good look. So, we don’t have control over those things. It could be a really positive thing if things go off well,” He said. “I’m also worried, in addition to security, about labor. Everyone’s having trouble finding people. And when you have these special events, you have to bring on extra people. Where are you going to find the extra people? Where are you going to find the extra police and the extra security and the extra servers and the extra bartenders? All of the things that consumers expect when they’re spending money on vacation.”

City and state officials are expecting a nearly $200 million economic impact from the game. Duber-Smith says that’s a lofty expectation, but Denver will likely exceed the $75 million average that most All-Star Games bring for host cities.

“I think $120 million is probably what we might generate during this weekend. Denver was very smart at immediately saying yes. When we had the All-Star Game back in ’98 we weren’t really a baseball town yet, we really didn’t know what we were doing yet, and we only made $40 million.”