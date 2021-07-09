DENVER (CBS4) – Metropolitan State University of Denver hosted a free baseball clinic on Friday for girls ages 18 and younger. The “MLB GRIT: Girls ID Tour” was held like a pro-style workout where the athletes could showcase their talent and ability.
The goal of the event is to promote the growth of girl’s baseball and encourage young women to stick with the sport. USA Women’s National team member Meggie Meidlinger was on hand to coach the next generation of players.
“I wish I had events like this when I was a kid because I grew up playing baseball too. It can be lonely being the only girl out there,” said Meidlinger. “For other girls to see that they’re not alone and other girls are playing baseball in middle school even into high school, I think is just such an encouragement for these young girls.”
The top performers from the event will be selected to take part in the Girls Baseball Elite Development Invitational, a one-week program geared toward providing elite training and instruction, as well as the annual Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series.