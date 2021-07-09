DOLORES, Colo. (CBS4)– An Amber Alert that was issued for two children last seen near Dolores has been lifted after the children were found safe. It was issued Thursday night and lifted early Friday morning.
The children were described as a 1-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy by the Navajo Police Department.
They were believed to have been with a 35-year-old man. It’s not clear if they were found with him or not.
AMBER Alert Deactivated
Parties have been located and are safe. pic.twitter.com/vFEyiNQA6T
— CBI Alerts (@CBIAlerts) July 9, 2021