(CBS4) — Colorado firefighters are showing off a new tool in their efforts against wildland firefighters.
The BAe-146 (Tanker 10) joined other LATs and a Very Large Airtanker in fighting multiple wildfires in Colorado. The aircraft is capable of carrying 3,000 gallons of fire retardant while cruising at over 400 knots at altitudes of up to 28,000 feet.
On its first day, June 24, the LAT was dispatched to the Muddy Slide Fire outside Steamboat, the Oil Springs fire in Rio Blanco County — and it has flown on multiple Colorado fires since.
The state was able to purchase it thanks to new bills passed by state lawmakers.
