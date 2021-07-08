DENVER (CBS4)– Psst. Looking for tickets to the sold-out MLB All-Star Game or Home Run Derby in Denver next week? If so, you don’t really need to be talking to some shady character who whispers “Psst” in your ear.

“I would say this is a more affordable All-Star game than you typically have,” said Adam Budelli, Head of Partnerships for the online ticket site Stubhub.

While the marquee events have been sold out for a while, online ticket marketplaces have solid inventory with Stubhub having about 4,300 tickets for sale for both the All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby. On Thursday, tickets for the All-Star Game were available for as low as $160 while Home Run Derby tickets could be had for $130.

Budelli said resale ticket prices had dropped in recent weeks but were likely to move back up as the games get closer.

“The value is there,” said Budelli. “I wouldn’t wait much longer. The prices here today may not stay much longer.”

CBS4 found numerous resale websites listing All-Star Game tickets for under $200 and tickets to the Monday night Home Run Derby for as low as $125.

On Stubhub Thursday evening, CBS4 spotted upper-level seats for $173 and dozens of other listings for $200 or less for the All-Star Game. Upper-level seats for the Tuesday Home Run Derby were running between $110 to $140.

Stephen Spiewak, who works for Vivid Seats, an online ticket marketplace, said, “There seems to be plenty of tickets available. I think these are reasonable prices for MLB All-Star games.”

He said the current prices were lower than the past two All-Star games.

Why?

Spiewak and Budelli offered a number of theories.

One is COVID-19. Budelli said All-Star games typically attract baseball fans from other states, but due to the pandemic, some fans are likely staying home.

“They may be taking a year off due to the pandemic which is why the ‘get in’ price is a little lower. It’s hard to tell currently the number of travel fans are interested in across the country or even regionally.”

Another is Colorado Rockies’ woes. The Rockies’ poor season has translated into just one pitcher who will appear in the All-Star Game and one player in the home run derby.

“So if the Rockies were winning,” said Spiewak, “and had more players perhaps you would see higher prices. Greater Rockies involvement in All-Star activities would probably stir local interest in the entire All-Star weekend.”

Budelli said, “There is a chance with three to four players in you could have more demand.”

Another is season ticket holders. If Rockies season ticket holders wanted tickets to any of the Coors Field events, they had to buy a package of three events or a “strip” of tickets.

“You have a lot of season ticket holders going to one event and selling the others to recoup cash,” said Budelli.

Budelli said the average price for sold All-Star Game tickets via Stubhub was $516 and for the Home Run Derby, $380. Spiewak said the average price for a ticket to the All-Star Game sold through his company site is $421 as of Thursday afternoon.

But the marketplace is dynamic and ever-changing. Within hours after CBS4 interviewed Budelli and Spiewak Thursday afternoon, prices began creeping up.

“Demand,” predicted Budelli, “changes very quickly. Demand will be picking up as the weekend approaches.”

Both men said fans who find tickets they like at a price they think is acceptable shouldn’t gamble on a potential price drop.

“If you have a seat you want to be in,” said Budelli,” and it’s available, go ahead and purchase that now.”