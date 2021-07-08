COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandy Horvath has climbed some of the highest mountains in the world, and she recently added the mighty Mount Kilimanjaro to the list. The Colorado Springs woman is the first female bilateral amputee to climb the dormant volcano.
Horvath lost her legs in a train accident in 2014. Her desire to climb came while recovering and seeing others like herself conquer great feats.
“You only get these kind of experiences once in a lifetime usually, and taking the easy way out really wasn’t my forte,” Horvath said.
Horvath says one challenge involved in the climb is that she had to crawl across glaciers.