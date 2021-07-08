IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Officer Nicholas Hanning, a police officer in Idaho Springs, is charged with assault after tasing a 70-year-old suspect. Investigators say the man was holding “a sword-like weapon with what appeared to be teeth along both edges.”
Hanning responded to a report of a man assaulting a female neighbor in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive on the night of May 30. Hanning and another officer contacted the man at his apartment. They said he was armed with the sword-like weapon and ignored multiple commands by both officers.
“A physical altercation between Officer Hanning and the male ensued. After multiple commands were given by both officers, Officer Hanning deployed his Taser,” investigators stated. “The male was injured as a result, and ultimately taken to St. Anthony’s hospital for medical care.”
The CBI joined the investigation into the incident and an arrest warrant was issued for Hanning. He faces one charge of third degree assault on an at-risk adult, which is a class 6 felony.
Hanning voluntarily turned himself in on the warrant Wednesday morning and his bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.
The court ordered Hanning to relinquish, within 24 hours, any firearm or ammunition in his immediate possession or control.
Hanning's next court date is next Tuesday, July 13, at 9 a.m.
Officials said bodycam footage related to the incident will be released when it becomes available.