GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to avoid fishing during the afternoon in a stretch of the Gunnison River. The voluntary fishing closure applies to the stretch of river through the Tomichi Creek State Wildlife Area.
It’s necessary because of “low flows and warm water temperatures.”
“Fish that are caught when temperatures are that high may experience increased stress and anglers may find it difficult to release fish safely,” CPW Aquatic Biologist Dan Brauch said in a prepared statement.
The area to avoid in the afternoon stretches across approximately 4 miles, and it’s located east of Gunnison.
This week CPW also asked people to avoid fishing on the Colorado River between Kremmling and Rifle.
The State of Colorado lists mandatory and voluntary fishing closures on a special section of the CPW website.