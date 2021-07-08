(CBS4) – Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock found himself in a bit of a scary situation in the middle of enemy territory on Wednesday. A lug nut came flying at Lock’s car while he was driving in Kansas and lodged into his windshield.
Fortunately, it didn’t go all the way through, and Lock is okay.
Kansas Highway Patrol was there to help. They say the small piece of metal came from across the median.
One person on social media joked, “was it the Chiefs’ equipment truck?” referring to the Broncos rival Kansas City Chiefs.
Another said “KC must be fearing Lock is going to have a good season trying to take him out early, just kidding. Glad everyone is OK.”