By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock found himself in a bit of a scary situation in the middle of enemy territory on Wednesday. A lug nut came flying at Lock’s car while he was driving in Kansas and lodged into his windshield.

Fortunately, it didn’t go all the way through, and Lock is okay.

Kansas Highway Patrol was there to help. They say the small piece of metal came from across the median.

One person on social media joked, “was it the Chiefs’ equipment truck?” referring to the Broncos rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos passes against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 25, 2020.

Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos passes against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Another said “KC must be fearing Lock is going to have a good season trying to take him out early, just kidding. Glad everyone is OK.”

