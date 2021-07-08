WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Weld County deputy is now the subject of a sex crime investigation. Deputy Jason Hillyer is accused of being involved in a sexual relationship with at least one inmate at the Weld County Jail.
Deputy Hillyer, 32, of Greeley, was immediately placed on paid administrative leave on June 29 when the allegation was reported to jail staff. Internal Affairs and the sheriff's office conducted "extensive investigations" and Hillyer was arrested Thursday.
Hillyer was booked into the Weld County Jail on one count of sexual conduct in a correctional institution, a Class 5 felony
Hillyer has been working as a jail deputy since June 2018.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.