(CBS4)– Recent rainfall in Colorado’s high country has led officials to lift some fire restrictions. The Bureau of Land Management and the National Forest Service are moving from Stage 2 to Stage 1 fire restrictions in some popular recreation areas.
Those include the White River National Forest, and all of the land that those agencies manage in Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin and Summit counties. The Sylvan Fire recently burned in the White River National Forest about 16 miles south of the town of Eagle. Fire crews expect to have full containment on that fire by Aug. 1.
The White River National Forest has reduced the Sylvan Fire Forest Closure as fire and firefighting activity lessens but advise the public to drive slowly and respect the continuing closure. The areas remaining in the closure include the areas within the Sylvan Fire perimeter and several roads and trails leading into the burned area.
The specific roads continuing to be closed are National Forest System Road 414 (Brush – Gypsum Road), NFSR 417 (Leeman Gulch), NFSR 431 (Powerline Road), NFSR 431.1 N (Crooked Creek Pass Spur). The trails continuing to be closed are the Mount Thomas Trail (1870) from the intersection with Red Creek Trail (1868) east to the trailhead intersection with NFSR 431.1N, and Antones Trail (1871).
Areas now open include NFSR 400 (Eagle-Thomasville), NFSR 416 (Gypsum Creek), and the Hardscrabble/Seven Hermits trail system.
"Please be aware that firefighters may be operating on or near roads around the Sylvan Fire that are also now open to the public," said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis in a statement. "Firefighters, trucks and heavy equipment may be entering roads and may be parked on or near roads. Please respect the safety of firefighters and drive slowly."
Under Stage 1, campfires and charcoal are allowed in designated, metal fire grates in developed campgrounds and under Stage 2, no fires are allowed anywhere.