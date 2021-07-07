DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado unveiled the final group of students to win a $50,000 scholarship for getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. All vaccinated children ages 12-17 were eligible to win the drawing.
This week's winners include a student whose mother works at JBS meat plant in Greeley. The youngest of the final set of winners is a 12-year-old girl from Windsor who is looking forward to going to Disneyworld.
Colorado is one of several states that offered lottery prizes, scholarships and other incentives to drive vaccination rates up. The Centennial State also has a giveaway in place for 25 scholarships for $50,000 each. Wednesday was the final drawing for the final round of Comeback Cash Scholarships.
The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.
To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit: ColoradoComebackCash.com.