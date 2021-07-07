DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Castle Rock man was sentenced to 36 years in prison on Wednesday for killing his business partner inside an illegal marijuana operation. Dominique Wogan, 35, was arrested in May 2020 for the murder of Fletcher Bodnar, 36, of Highlands Ranch.

Bodnar was found shot to death inside a home in the Village of Castle Pines. An investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office determined Wogan grew marijuana in the home and lived there with the permission of the owner.

On the day of the murder, Bodnar came by the home to discuss the grow operation. Wogan’s defense argued the shooting was justified under Colorado’s Make My Day law, which gives a homeowner immunity for shooting an intruder.

The prosecution introduced text messages from Wogan inviting Bodnar to come over to fight. The jury ruled that Make My Day did not apply because of the invitation.

Bodnar’s fiancé delivered a statement during Wogan’s sentencing hearing and told jurors she felt “broken” since Bodnar’s death.

“I had a life I had planned with Fletcher. He was my life, my soulmate, my everything. Now everything has changed. I still don’t sleep well, and work is difficult. … I don’t know how to move on,” she said. “It’s not fair for someone to take a life and have the possibility to be free again. Fletcher doesn’t get that opportunity.”

The prosecution asked the judge for the maximum sentence of 48 years in prison.

“This was a two-time felon – he did 12 years after 2 burglaries,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson. “This 2-time felon should not have had a gun, but he did that day, and he used it to shoot Fletcher. No matter how much time the court imposes, one of these families will get to see their son and their brother again someday. One of these families won’t.”

The jury found Wogan guilty on charges of second-degree murder, illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.

“This defendant ran a black-market marijuana operation, illegally possessed a gun as a prior felon, and took another man’s life in cold blood. He deserves to spend significant time in prison for his actions,” said District Attorney John Kellner.