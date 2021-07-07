AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police shot a fugitive wanted for homicide during a standoff at a motel on Tuesday night.
The man, who was considered armed and dangerous, was staying at the Wolf's Motor Inn at 15691 East Colfax Avenue. Police contacted him at 7:15 p.m. but he refused to leave the room. Negotiators tried for several hours to get him to surrender. Just after 10 p.m., an officer heard a gunshot inside the room and the SWAT team forced their way in.
The suspect was shot but is expected to survive. His name has not been released.
Two SWAT Officers who entered the room also received minor injuries.