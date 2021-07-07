DENVER (CBS4) – Baseball fans can bid on special license plates the benefit a good cause. The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning the rights to 10 license plates to celebrate the All-Star Game being hosted in Denver.
The money will go toward programs which help those living with disabilities.
"You'll be able to cheer on your favorite players and teams and help fund programs for people with disabilities at the same time," said Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera.
Some of the plates read “GOROCKS,” “COROCKY,” “DIAMND,” and “HOMRUN.”
The auction ends July 14 at 8 p.m.
Winning bidders will be responsible for paying registration fees when they register the plate to their vehicle.