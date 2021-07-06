PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Multiple mudslides near Poncha Springs closed Highway 285 late Tuesday night. Colorado State Patrol in Florence says numerous vehicles including a semi-truck are disabled in the middle of the debris.
Numerous disabled vehicles and possibly a semi in the mud slides on Poncha Pass. Tow trucks and CDOT doing what they can.
— CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) July 7, 2021
“CDOT is doing all they can,” CSP stated on social media.
Authorities report one mudslide occurred two miles north of Poncha Pass; another happened about two miles from the top of Poncha Pass near mile marker 121; a third happened about two miles south of the pass near mile marker 125.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reports of debris blocking the road. They say the highway is closed from mile marker 119 and Mud Springs Road.
A flash flood watch is in effect for Chaffee, Alamosa, Costilla, Fremont, Custer, Huerfano and Las Animas counties until 1 a.m.