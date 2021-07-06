EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs for a child death investigation. Manitou Springs police were also seen near Highway 24 and Manitou Avenue around noon on Tuesday.
Investigators say the death has nothing to do with the business.READ MORE: McNichols Civic Center Building Reopens With Baseball-Themed Art Exhibits
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night, about eight hours after they responded, the 4-year-old child died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.READ MORE: New Law Aims To Lure Physicians Assistants, Nurse Practitioners Who Specialize In Geriatrics To Come To Colorado
The child was with their younger sibling and mother inside a vehicle while their father was inside the business. Investigators say the child found the gun.
The child’s parents, Ashlynne Perez, 25, and Carlos Perez, 26, were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent child abuse resulting in death.MORE NEWS: New Law Caps The Price Of Insulin For Every Diabetic In Colorado
The sheriff’s office asked families to talk to their children about guns, even if you don’t own any. They add gun safety must be taught, and guns should be stored unloaded and locked.