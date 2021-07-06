LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Buckets of fish were moved from a pond that had been drained to a nearby pond that was full of water. Last week, construction crews started leveling the land and removing the water from the pond where fish were living.
Homeowners tried to save some of the animals and fish on their own, hoping they would find a new home at another pond and preserve the peaceful atmosphere just outside their neighborhood.
Neighbors told CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis that eight buckets full of fish were moved to a nearby pond. Recent rain helped fill up the original pond.