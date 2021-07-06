CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Buckets of fish were moved from a pond that had been drained to a nearby pond that was full of water. Last week, construction crews started leveling the land and removing the water from the pond where fish were living.

(credit: Jack Epling)

Homeowners tried to save some of the animals and fish on their own, hoping they would find a new home at another pond and preserve the peaceful atmosphere just outside their neighborhood.

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors told CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis that eight buckets full of fish were moved to a nearby pond. Recent rain helped fill up the original pond.

