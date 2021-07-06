GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A stretch of Highway 125 remains closed after a mudslide that happened on Monday. Heavy rain on Monday evening caused a mudslide in the East Troublesome Fire burn scar.
Crews worked Tuesday morning to remove the debris and mud to reopen the road. The slide is part of the longterm impacts from last year’s historic wildfires in Colorado.
The closure remains in both directions from Highway 40 near Granby up to Willow Creek Pass, which is where Grand County meets Jackson County.