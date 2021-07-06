DENVER (CBS4)– Hunger Free Colorado says the need for diapers has surpassed the need for food for many Colorado families. Four moms, who are also state lawmakers, are helping meet the need.
They sponsored a bill, signed into law Tuesday, that provides $4 million over the next two years to purchase 26 million diapers. The diapers will be distributed by local non-profits to moms in need.
Lawmakers say one of the reasons diapers are in such high demand is because federal programs like SNAP and WIC don’t cover diapers.
They also say cloth diapers can be just as expensive and most laundromats don’t allow cloth diapers.