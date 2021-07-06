BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has new standards. The sheriff’s office has changed its standards throughout the pandemic to keep the jail population down, accommodate testing and isolate inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Now inmates are screened for COVID-19 upon arrival. If exposure or symptoms are identified, those inmates can quickly get a test and be isolated.
If there are no symptoms, inmates are quarantined for two weeks and tested again before being cleared for the general population.
Vaccine clinics at jails continue but only half of the inmates have gotten vaccinated.
Positivity rates and hospitalizations have declined which opens the door for more inmates.