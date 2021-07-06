ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County hopes volunteers will help them during their annual county fair on July 22-25. They say anyone who is 13 years and older can sign up.
The volunteers will help with duties like gate ambassadors, exhibit hall greeters, staffing booth and taking pictures.
The county also invites groups of five to 10 people to help before and after the fair starts with groundskeeping and cleanup.
Shifts generally last about four hours and include breaks. Volunteers will get a free t-shirt, refreshments and general admission to the fair on the day they volunteer.