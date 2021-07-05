CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado Rapids News, Commerce City News

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston.

COMMERCE CITY, CO – JULY 04: Sounders Defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade (28) and Rapids Forward Jonathan Lewis (7) battle for control during a Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids on July 4,2021 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO. (Photo by Kamp Fender/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from the right side of the area in the 41st minute. The goal was confirmed by VAR Review.

COMMERCE CITY, CO – JULY 04: Sounders Defender Abdoulaye Cissoko (92) splits defenders during a Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids on July 4,2021 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO. (Photo by Kamp Fender/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Rapids (5-3-2) tied it in the 58th minute when Michael Barrios settled Sam Vines’ cross, made a cutback into the middle of the area and finished a left-footed shot with a deflection.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)