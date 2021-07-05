PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– The community gathered together to keep the memory of Kelsie Schelling alive over the holiday weekend. She went missing in 2013 and is presumed dead.
Law enforcement and the Schelling family gathered in Pueblo’s City Park on Sunday to dedicate a bench in Kelsie’s honor.
“Until we’re able to find her and bring her home, I just feel like its really important for the community to also have this so they remember her and what happened and her remains are still here somewhere and to be found,” said Kelsie’s mother Laura Saxton.
Donthe Lucas was found guilty in March of murdering Schelling, his pregnant ex-girlfriend, in 2013 and sentenced to life in prison. Schelling’s body has never been found.