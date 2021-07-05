AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are looking for three people who ran away from a crash that killed one person and left another with serious injuries. It happened at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at North Havana Street and North Del Mar Parkway.
A blue Chevy Avalanche that was travelling northbound on Havana crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Black Nissan Rogue. The Rogue then struck a red Chrysler minivan in the next lane.
Three occupants in the Avalanche got out and ran from the scene.
The man who was driving the Rogue and a female passenger were rushed to the hospital. The woman later died. The man has serious injuries and is still hospitalized.
No one in the minivan was injured.
The roadway was re-opened at 4:30a.m.
Investigators do not believe the Chevy was stolen.
Anyone with information about this accident is asked to the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. There is a reward of up to $2,000 being offered in this case.