CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Car Accident, Colorado News, Denver News, Jefferson County News, Traffic Accident

(CBS4) – Two people were taken to a hospital on Sunday after an SUV crashed into a pool storage and pump house. It happened in the morning on Hoover Place and South Marshall Court, close to Weaver Park.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The vehicle partially knocked down a fence before striking the pump house wall.

South Metro Fire said their firefighters were working to stabilize the building.

The people who were injured were described as having minor injuries.

An investigation was launched to try to determine why the crash happened.

Jesse Sarles