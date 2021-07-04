(CBS4) – Two people were taken to a hospital on Sunday after an SUV crashed into a pool storage and pump house. It happened in the morning on Hoover Place and South Marshall Court, close to Weaver Park.
The vehicle partially knocked down a fence before striking the pump house wall.
SMFR is on scene of a vehicle collision involving a pool storage and pump house at S. Marshall Ct. & W. Hoover Pl. in Jefferson County. 2 adults sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. Firefighters are stabilizing the building and @CSP_News is investigating pic.twitter.com/zL8IFBeGgx
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 4, 2021
South Metro Fire said their firefighters were working to stabilize the building.
The people who were injured were described as having minor injuries.
An investigation was launched to try to determine why the crash happened.