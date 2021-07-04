(CBS4) – The Colorado Air National Guard celebrated the Independence Day holiday on Sunday with a flyover across the state. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flew over numerous communities in Colorado, from Lake City and Telluride to Vail and Grand Lake to Windsor and Westminster.
The fighter jets flights were a show of both celebration for the Fourth of July and the “readiness and modernization of our force,” National Guard officials stated.
Flyovers by the Air National Guard do not cost the taxpayer anything and serve as important training opportunities for pilots.
🇺🇸INDEPENDENCE DAY 2021🇺🇸
JETS JETS JETS!
SOUND UP!
Celebrating the #USA #FourthofJuly with an incredible series of flyovers by the #Colorado @CONG1860!
Several passes by the F-16's over #Windsor!
Grateful for our women and men in our military on this #4thofJuly @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/dGbqPTn5ny
— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) July 4, 2021