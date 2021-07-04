CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Aurora News, Colorado News, Denver News, Eagle News, F-16, F-16s, Fighter Jets, Flyover, Vail News, Westminster News, Windsor News

(CBS4) – The Colorado Air National Guard celebrated the Independence Day holiday on Sunday with a flyover across the state. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flew over numerous communities in Colorado, from Lake City and Telluride to Vail and Grand Lake to Windsor and Westminster.

(credit: CBS)

The fighter jets flights were a show of both celebration for the Fourth of July and the “readiness and modernization of our force,” National Guard officials stated.

(credit: CBS)

Flyovers by the Air National Guard do not cost the taxpayer anything and serve as important training opportunities for pilots.

Jesse Sarles