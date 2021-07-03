AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police believe speed and alcohol were factors in a single vehicle rollover crash on Friday night. Officers responded to North Airport Boulevard and East 8th Avenue.
They found a white Honda CRV damaged. They say it traveled north on North Airport Blvd. before it drove off of the right side of the road and rolled.
The driver and passenger were both ejected, but the passenger, a female, later died. The driver is still in the hospital.
The victim will be identified by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.