WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two drivers stopped in the middle of Interstate 25 on Saturday night and got out of their cars to confront each other — as cars and semi trucks squeezed by. The whole altercation was caught on video by one driver’s dashcam. Now the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the driver in the silver Acura. Watch the video in the player above.

It started around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The video shows a silver Acura TL swerving in and out of lanes on I-25, and speeding up and slowing down, to prevent other drivers from passing.

Somewhere outside of Mead, the driver of the Acura stopped in the center lane — and another driver stopped behind him. In the video, you can see the two men meet between the two vehicles and confront each other, chest to chest. The driver of the Acura acted as though he was going to throw a punch but stopped short of making contact.

The other driver later told police the man got out of the Acura saying, “Somebody’s going to die today.”

The Acura driver got back into his car, shifted into reverse – almost hitting the other car – stepped out again to say something else, and then sped off.

The suspect is believed to be about 40 years old, bald, weighing about 200 pounds and standing about 5-foot-10 inches tall.

Anyone who recognizes the driver of the Acura is asked to call Deputy Kyle Keiser at (970) 400-4588.

It’s not clear whether the other driver who stopped has been cited for his conduct. We have requested a comment from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.