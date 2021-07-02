Denver Issues Updated COVID Guidelines: Full Capacity Indoor, Outdoor Events, Revision To Face Mask OrderThe City and County of Denver issued a new public health order which updated COVID-19 guidelines.

Colorado Music Festival Honors Victims Of Boulder Shooting, People Who Died From COVIDThe Colorado Music Festival is back at Boulder's Chautauqua Auditorium. For many patrons, it's the first time they've seen live music since the start of the pandemic.

Residents Fed Up Over Inaction Of Toxic Chemicals Cleanup Around Thornton Shopping Center: 'Call It Incompetence'Residents in the city just a short ride north up the interstate from Denver are fed up, saying for 15 years, the owner of the Thornton Shopping Center has failed to clean up toxic dry cleaning chemicals that are seeping into nearby neighborhoods.

Right Place, Right Time: Teen's Life Saved At His School Thanks To CPR And AEDThe life of Cooper Adams was saved because school officials knew how to perform CPR and use an AED.

COVID Check Colorado Looks Ahead After Successful Year Full Of 'Frontline Heroism'Behind the scenes of many testing and vaccination sites over the past 14 months has been a little-known organization acting as the bridge connecting government agencies, businesses, and the community.

CU Boulder To End Indoor Mask Requirement On Thursday With Some ExceptionsThe University of Colorado at Boulder will end its indoor mask requirement on Thursday for most locations on campus.