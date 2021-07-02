DENVER (CBS4) – Community leaders celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, as improvement projects move forward at Inspiration Point Park in northwest Denver. Inspiration Point Park was completed in 1910 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Its location, at 49th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and elevation of 5,415 feet, offers visitors a view of the Rocky Mountain Front Range and the entire City of Denver.READ MORE: Police Arrest Dane Kallungi After Alleged Confession To Killing Wife Jepsy Kallungi, Search Continues For Body
The long-term vision for Inspiration Point Park is to preserve its historic character and natural qualities while improving existing park amenities and use.
The project includes restoration of a portion of the historic wall, improvement to the western park overlook, installation of a new playground set located within the existing native landscape, and a new picnic site with shade pavilion.READ MORE: Colorado National Guard Performing Flyovers On 4th Of July
There will also be an improved ADA parking area, and a new traffic circle.
Restoration began in the spring, and the project is scheduled for completion at the end of this year.MORE NEWS: 'How Can You Do That To A Senior Citizen?' Thieves Make Away With Woman's Car On Colorado's Eastern Plains