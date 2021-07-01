DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has been elected to serve as Vice Chair of the Western Governor’s Association.
The Association is made up of 19 Western states and three U.S. territories.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will take over for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown as incoming chair. As Vice Chair, Gov. Polis is in line to serve as chair next year.
“It’s an honor to be selected by my Democratic and Republican Colleagues to serve as the next Vice-Chair of the bipartisan Western Governors Association,” Polis said in a statement. “The partnerships among Western states are more critical than ever before as we work together on solutions that can help the people in our states especially on issues we share including wildfire preparedness and public land stewardship. I look forward to the conversations ahead with my colleagues in the West because there’s always more we can learn from one another and accomplish together.”
The WGA is based in Denver and helps member states coordinate on policy initiatives. It also serves as a lobbyist for Western state interests at the federal level.
Previously, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper served as WGA Chair in 2014. Polis also serves on the National Governors Association Executive Committee.