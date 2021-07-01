DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Thursday afternoon and evening along most of Interstate 25 through Colorado as well as in the adjacent foothills. It includes major cities such as Denver, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
A large plume of tropical moisture moving into Colorado on the monsoon flow will combine with daytime heating to create widespread showers and storms. Weak upper-level winds over the state will mean that storms move slowly, raising the potential to see a flash flood.
Flash floods can happen with little to no advanced notice and pose a significant danger to life and property. If driving and you encounter a flooded road do not drive into it because the road could be unstable or even washed out. If in the mountains you want to climb to safety in the event of a flash flood.
