BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Music Festival is back at Boulder’s Chautauqua Auditorium. For many patrons, it’s the first time they’ve seen live music since the start of the pandemic.
"It is unbelievably exciting to be back," said Elizabeth Ferguson. "There's an energy when people are together and there's live music that is unparalleled."
The program started with a world premiere piece by composer Aaron Kernis, honoring the victims of the Boulder shooting, and commemorating those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.
“I suffered briefly with COVID. I was very lucky, but after that, and witnessing of course what we all went through with the pandemic, I wanted to write something to remember so many people who were lost,” Kernis said.
After a devastating year for the Boulder community, residents say there's no better way to come together, than through music.
“I think it’s appropriate that we take time to remember what we’ve lost and also remember the life we have to live,” Ferguson said.