AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Thursday night in Aurora. Investigators say the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at East 30th Avenue and North Xanadu Street.
The victim was driven to East 30th Avenue and North Sable Boulevard where first responders picked him up and took him to the hospital. Police say the victim is expected to survive.
Investigators detained a person of interest for questioning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).