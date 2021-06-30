RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Containment for the Oil Springs Fire continues to grow. The fire, which has burned 12,613 acres in pinon, juniper and sagebrush, was 58% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Oil Springs Fire is burning about 20 miles south of Rangely. Highway 139 was reopened over the weekend, but both County Roads 116 and 113 are still closed.
Engine crews are combining with hand crews to continue making progress on containment with 100% containment estimated for July 3. Lightning caused the fire on June 18.