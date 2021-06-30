JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Six alumni from Jefferson County Public Schools are going to the summer Olympics in Tokyo. The four women and two men all started their sports careers in Colorado, Jeffco Public Schools says.
The athletes include:
- Adeline Gray of Bear Creek High School, Women’s Wrestling
- Annie Kunz – Wheat Ridge High School, Women’s Heptathlon
- Beatriz Hatz – D’Evelyn Jr. Sr. High School, Track & Field in Paralympics
- Lindsay Horan – Golden High School, Women’s Soccer
- Samantha Schultz – Chatfield Senior High School, Modern Pentathlon
- William “Woody” Kincaid – Columbine High School, Track & Field
- Yul Moldauer – Golden High School, Men’s Gymnastics