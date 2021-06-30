DENVER (CBS4) – Unsanctioned camps are not the answer for homelessness, that’s the message from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The answer is more permanent housing, he says.

CBS4 went out into the community to talk with those who are dealing with being unhoused about the mayor’s new plans.

“I came to Denver to reconcile with some people who I thought were doing things wrong,” Heidi said.

Heidi is originally from Kansas and came to Colorado about a decade ago. At the present time, things have not been going so well. CBS4’s Jacqueline Quynh asked her, where does she stay?

“Bridges. I don’t stay in shelters because that enables them to keep me there longer,” she said.

She doesn’t like life on the streets either, but convincing people like her to seek help at the city’s now expanded shelter program will be part of work for Denver’s recovery plan from the pandemic.

“I don’t believe in COVID,” she told CBS4.

We asked the mayor how to convince people like Heidi to trust she will be helped.

“I think the diversity of solutions to the marketplace,” he said.

It’s a complex strategy.

“The mayor also announced some of our strategies for recovery today, including the acquisition of hotels and motels,” Britta Fischer, Denver Chief Housing Officer said.

The plan is first to help unhoused people find stability and then permanent housing. The city will also supplement with rental and utility assistance, as well as continue working on more affordable housing.

“House keys are more important than tents,” Hancock said.

CBS4 last saw Heidi board a bus. She was still firm in not returning to a shelter for help.