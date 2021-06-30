CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News, Wildfires

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters from the Denver Fire Department are traveling across the West this summer fighting wildfires. Forty of the more than 208 members of the Denver Fire Department Wildland team have been deployed.

(credit: Denver Fire Dept.)

The crews are fighting wildland fires in Alaska, Arizona, California, Montana, Utah, Washington and Colorado.

