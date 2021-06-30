DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters from the Denver Fire Department are traveling across the West this summer fighting wildfires. Forty of the more than 208 members of the Denver Fire Department Wildland team have been deployed.
The crews are fighting wildland fires in Alaska, Arizona, California, Montana, Utah, Washington and Colorado.
